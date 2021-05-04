A war of words erupted at Monday’s Bowling Green Council meeting over statements related to a solar power policy set to be implemented later this year.
During the lobby visitation portion of the meeting, resident Joseph DeMare addressed council about a policy approved by the board of public utilities in October, and which is set to be implemented on July 1.
DeMare said the new policy reduces the payback received by residents who have installed solar panels and who sell excess power back to the city, to 5.5 cents per kilowatt hour, meaning that the city is “taking my electricity at 55 cents from me and then selling to my neighbors at 12.5 cents… Kind of an obscene profit by any measure.”
He said the policy also institutes a monthly $4 per installed kilowatt penalty on solar panels. DeMare said that for most with solar panels, that would mean they would be paying more to the city for having solar panels than what they would get back for the solar-generated electricity they put back onto the grid.
DeMare has addressed council about the issue twice before. During a February meeting, he likened the new policy to the controversial House Bill 6. Some on council at that meeting took issue with the comparison, and the inclusion of Utilities Director Brian O’Connell in DeMare’s comments, terming them an “insult” and a personal attack.
It was further noted during that meeting that, under the city charter, council does not have the power to change the policy.
On Monday, DeMare told council that when he had spoken previously, council told him to speak to the board of public utilities. He said that he did, and also watched videos of previous meetings where O’Connell discussed the new solar policy, calling O’Connell’s statements “demonstrably false.”
DeMare said he brought information to the board, “and they ignored the obvious facts. They claimed there was no disincentive in this policy, no disincentive to future solar power owners to install solar on their rooftops.”
DeMare said he wanted council “to ask the board to advise you on this new policy,” read a letter he said he wanted council to consider sending the board, and further asked council to consider creating a fund to incentivize solar installations that could offset some of the fines in the policy.
“Bowling Green has been a leader in the solar energy field and alternative energy fields, but the problem with being a leader is you have to keep trying, you have to keep working at it to remain a leader,” DeMare said.
Councilwoman Sandy Rowland noted that after DeMare’s first appearance before council on the subject, O’Connell “did follow up by communication with council in writing. We do have a communication already.”
She also asked DeMare if he is utilizing any of the city’s power. He said that he does buy power from the city, and of what he has generated, 2,200 kilowatt hours went back on the grid and 1,200 kWh were used by his household.
As his discussion with Rowland continued, DeMare reiterated his opinion that O’Connell’s “positions on this are inaccurate” and began to make an assertion about what O’Connell may have told council about the Prairie State power plant before he was cut off by Council President Mark Hollenbaugh.
“I don’t want to get into Mr. O’Connell or your opinions on Mr. O’Connell’s reliability of information,” Hollenbaugh said.
“I would like to see that information,” said Councilman Jeff Dennis, “it seems we have a factual dispute.”
He said it was important to stick to the statements and not the character of those making the statements, and that it does seem the policy is removing an incentive for rooftop solar.
“While I may not agree with all of the delivery,” Dennis said to DeMare, “I think that you’re making several good points here.”
“I don’t want to talk about characters or information or disinformation,” said Councilman John Zanfardino. “What I want to say is there’s going to be a handful of these things (rooftop solar installations) in Bowling Green. There’s not going to be a thousand. There might be 20.
“My stand is we have created disincentive to not burden the many with the twenty. And to me that’s truly disappointing,” he said. “I hope we can move forward with some sort of incentive that can negate what seems to be a true discouragement to solar panels in Bowling Green.”
When DeMare left the podium, Mayor Michael Aspacher approached it, saying “I just want to refute a couple of comments made by Mr. Demare. Mr. Zanfardino, you don’t want to talk about character so much. I do.”
Aspacher said this was the third meeting where DeMare had questioned “the character, the integrity, the honesty of Mr. O’Connell. Frankly, that’s offensive.”
Aspacher said that O’Connell’s comments on the issue were a matter of public record, and that if DeMare may not like the results of O’Connell’s research and work on the issue, that’s fine.
“I’m going to ask you, from this point, to stick with the truth,” Aspacher said.
DeMare at one point broke in on Aspacher while he was speaking, prompting Aspacher to say “I’m not going to get into a debate with you, please let me finish.”
“I made my comments, and made a request for you to be civil and stick with the truth,” Aspacher said. He further addressed DeMare, saying he was accusing O’Connell of making the choice to enter into the Prairie State power plant agreement.
“Mr. O’Connell was not the utilities director when the agreement was signed. He was city engineer,” Aspacher said. “So get your facts.”
“My statement is I have believed that I have been striving to be as accurate as possible,” DeMare said.
O’Connell did not attend Monday’s meeting; most city department heads have not attended council meetings over the past year due to the pandemic. Monday’s meeting featured a capacity crowd – only approximately 20 socially-distanced seats were made available for the public, media, and city officials in addition to council, and there was additional overflow seating in the hallway outside of council chamber.