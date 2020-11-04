PERRYSBURG — Hard work for constituents, especially veterans, resonated with voters for incumbent Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, who will retain his seat representing the Ohio House 3rd District
“First and foremost the one thing that resonates with the citizens of Wood County is my work ethic. I work for them seven days a week. I fought hard in this election and I will continue to fight hard for the citizens of Wood County,” Ghanbari said. “I pounded the pavement. My campaign knocked on more than 18,000 doors and these are face-to-face conversations with voters. When I’m not working on constituent issues I’m out there meeting voters.”
There were 66,298 votes cast with 93,228 registered voters, for a 71% turnout. Ghanbari received 36,804 votes (58%).
Democrat Laurel Johnson received 26,337 votes (42%), according to unofficial results by the Wood County Board of Elections.
“We’ve got a lot to deal with the economy, with the epidemic, with law and order. Across the state and around the country there are a lot of issues going on,” he said.
Ghanbari’s interest in security stems from his history as a veteran. He is a Navy veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Inherent Resolve, and an Army veteran of Operation Joint Forge in Bosnia. A lieutenant commander, he continues to serve in the United States Navy Reserve.
In November 2018 he was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame as their youngest inductee.
“I am humbled by the confidence the voters of Wood County have placed in me, and I look forward to continuing to stridently advocate for their best interests at the Statehouse. I am also thankful for the enthusiastic support of my family and friends — it remains an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of House District 3,” Ghanbari said
This was the first time Ghanbari had run for the state house seat. He was previously a Perrysburg councilman when he was appointed to fill the vacant seat that was previously held by Theresa Gavarone. She left the House to take former Ohio Sen. Randy Gardner’s seat when he was named Ohio’s chancellor of higher education.
As the son of an immigrant from Iran, Ghanbari said his parent’s courage and desire to have their children born here inspired him from a young age.
Previously, Ghanbari served as the dof Military and Veteran Affairs for The University of Toledo.
Prior to joining UT, he was a staff photojournalist for the Associated Press based in Washington, D.C.