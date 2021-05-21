Janine Avila, with the Country Garden Club of Perrysburg, plants flowers outside patients’ windows at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Wednesday morning. The club took two shifts to brighten the windows of the River Road facility. This annual event is a community project for the club.
