A postal worker had possible injuries after her vehicle was struck Thursday.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the intersection of South Church and West Washington streets at 10:06 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.
Nancy Askins, Bowling Green, was westbound on West Washington, stopped at the stop sign for South Church.
Lora Magrum was northbound on South Church, driving a postal truck.
Askins entered the intersection and hit Magrum’s postal truck on the right side, which is the side in which she was sitting.
Magrum reported possible injury and was treated at the scene by BG EMS.
Askins was cited for failure to yield the right of way.