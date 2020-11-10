PEMBERVILLE — Just past the northernmost edge of Pemberville, on your lefthand side as you’re leaving town, sits a plot of land that has always been relatively modest.
That five acres tucked between the railroad tracks and the “New Edition” of the village sort of represents Pemberville to a tee. It’s nothing flashy. It’s not going to leave you in awe. The grass isn’t the greenest in town and the playing surface is far from immaculate.
It’s blue collar. And the people that reside there are damn proud.
Nestled away on that five acres sits the American Legion Post 183 Baseball Park. Almost every night during the summer you’ll drive by and see a team donning red tops and gray pants. And almost every summer night for the last three-plus decades you’d see my uncle sitting on his bucket of baseballs in the corner of the third base dugout.
Donald Schmeltz Sr., known by most as Chopper, spent more than half of his life on that baseball field — either as a player or as a coach. It was 46 years in total over a few different stints, but without a doubt, nobody spent more time on that field than uncle Chop.
On Sept. 26, seven months after his passing, the Post 183 Sons of the American Legion Baseball Committee honored my uncle by giving the baseball field its first name — Chopper Schmeltz Field.
I might be a little biased, but it couldn’t be more fitting, and our family couldn’t be more grateful.
Post 183 Baseball and Chopper go hand in hand. He seemingly knew everybody. Coaches, players and umpires around the state — whether they knew him by his name or his grizzly voice — knew who Chop was and what team he coached. They knew him as a fiery competitor with a whistle that pierced your ears and a yell that could be heard clear as day from any position on the field. Understanding exactly what he was yelling, though, that’s up for debate.
I spent eight seasons coaching alongside Uncle Chop, and former assistant Dave Russell and I used to joke, simultaneously looking at each other in amazement, because on every out-of-state trip, even restaurant and hotel staffs knew Chopper. He was universally loved.
Ultra-competitive, Chopper always wanted to win. Knowing how life and the real world work, Chopper always wanted to teach lessons along the way.
He was hard on his players because he craved victory. Even more, he was hard on his players because he loved and cared about them. Whether they were destined for pro baseball, college baseball, or would never step foot on a baseball field again, Chopper loved all of his players equally.
Before we coached together, while we coached together, and after I was done coaching, my visits to uncle Chop and aunt Mary’s house consisted of talking baseball no matter what time of year it was. His current team, who was coming back next year, and reminiscing about former players were the common topics of discussion.
After family, his life revolved around his team, his players, and his field (except for last summer when he left his granddaugher’s wedding reception because he snuck away to that five-acre plot of land nuzzled beside the railroad tracks). He had a game to coach, of course.
Post 183 Baseball will go on under the leadership of Marc Diels next summer. No longer will we see Chopper sitting on his bucket of baseballs in the corner of the third base dugout. But we’ll always see his name on top of the scoreboard at Chopper Schmeltz Field, proving that while not there in person, his presence will be felt at every game.
(Schmeltz is the former sports editor for the Sentinel-Tribune.)