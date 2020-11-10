LIME CITY — Bones found along the Maumee River by a local contractor may be Native American.
The site was investigated by the Perrysburg Township Police Department.
“The preliminary findings showed that it is not a recent burial. The Wood County coroner is doing more in-depth research,” said Lt. Matt Gazarek.
The remains were found Nov. 1 during construction along the river in an area between Bates and White roads. They were immediately sent to the Lucas County coroner, as part of standard procedure, where the preliminary investigation showed signs of them being potentially Native American.
On Nov. 5 they were shipped to the Wood County coroner for confirmation.
“We’re doing our best to identify them, and if they are Native American remains we will do our best to make sure a proper burial takes place,” Gazarek said.
It is still considered an on-going investigation.
Once confirmation is made in Wood County, Gazarek said the Perrysburg Township police will cordon off the area and inform federal authorities associated with the Native American Grave Protection and Repatriation Act.
Pending final confirmation, the finding would likely be considered an “inadvertent discovery.”
The 1990 act requires that “cultural items” be returned to culturally affiliated tribes, or descendants, by the institution, if that institution receives federal funding. That includes human remains, but also cultural objects. The repatriation process is funded by a mix of grants, but the Secretary of the Interior is also part of the process, including the assessment of compliance and any civil penalties.