A two-vehicle crash at an offramp to Ohio 25 resulted in possible injuries.
On Thursday at 6 p.m., Douglas Marrah Jr., Findlay, was traveling west on U.S. 6 and exited to Route 25.
Mary Kurtz, Bowling Green, was traveling north on Route 25. Marrah stopped his 2010 Toyota Camry at the posted stop sign at the intersection, then failed to yield the right of way for Kurtz. She struck the Camry with her 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Kurtz’s front airbag deployed, and she was taken to Wood County Hospital by Mid-County 120 with possible injury. Three children under the age of 7 in her backseat were uninjured.
Marrah’s Camry was towed, and he was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Both were wearing their seatbelts.