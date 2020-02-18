Positively Pink focuses on SAD - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Positively Pink focuses on SAD

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 12:19 pm

Depression, Anxiety and Seasonal Affective Disorder is the topic of Thursday’s Positively Pink program at Wood County Hospital.

It will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the meeting rooms.

