PERRYSBURG — The city festival that was renamed due to its connection with slavery has been canceled.
The Positively Perrysburg Festival — formerly Harrison Rally Day — has been canceled due to coronavirus and other challenges, the Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday.
“There are many factors that were considered by the board when making this difficult decision, including rising health concerns related to COVID-19, current sponsorship levels, vendor participation numbers and staffing concerns,” the news release stated. “All of these items have shown to be challenges to our ultimate goal of delivering an event that is of the quality that the residents and businesses of the Perrysburg area expect and deserve.”
The festival had been scheduled for Sept. 18.
All donors, food vendors and exhibitors will be contacted about the refund process.
The festival name change was announced in June.
After research into William Henry Harrison’s life and views, the chamber leadership said it was learned that the military officer and the ninth U.S. president had argued for the sovereign independence of states, insisting that slavery is a matter for the states alone to consider.
“His father and grandfather were slave owners while he waffled, first joining the abolition movement and then arguing for the right of states to decide,” the chamber director at the time said. “We want to have a positive vibe for this annual festival. We don’t want to associate it with a person whom we now know supported slavery.”
Harrison held the office for 31 days, until he died of pneumonia.
Friday’s news release also said the chamber has new leadership, which is planning for the 2022 festival.
The 2020 festival was also canceled due to coronavirus.