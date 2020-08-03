PEMBERVILLE — A designated water route on 36 miles of the Portage River from Pemberville to Port Clinton is nearing completion, according to the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments.
Initial planning for the trail started in 2017 with members of TMACOG’s Portage River Basin Council working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Parks and Watercraft.
The group identified a navigable route and access points. This year, funding allowed for the design of brochures and signage. The informational materials will show interested paddlers and boaters where to find access points and other resources. It will include safety information and tips for navigating the river.
Signage will show river miles and potential hazards. In the next funding round, funds will be sought for manufacture of brochures and signage.
The number of people using kayaks on Ohio rivers and lakes has increased dramatically in recent years and people are seeking out places to paddle, according to TMACOG. Water trails improve access to rivers and encourage exploration. An officially designated trail also leads to economic development as communities on the route create accommodations for paddlers. Oak Harbor has already built a canoe/kayak access dock and is seeking funding for a larger waterfront development.
The Portage River Water Trail should be completed in 2020 and officially designated as a state trail.