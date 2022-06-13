A Portage man is spending two months in jail after failing to appear for a court-ordered hearing.
Matthew Baldridge, 23, appeared June 3 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Kuhlman sentenced him to 60 days in jail.
Baldridge was arrested May 21 and bond was set at $25,000 after he failed to appear for a disposition hearing May 6.
On Sept 17, Kuhlman sentenced Baldridge to one year of community control for attempt to commit escape, a first-degree misdemeanor.
On Dec. 10, he violated his community control conditions when he was charged through municipal court with theft and disorderly conduct with persistence.
In February, he was found guilty of theft and placed on community control through 2025.
The judge terminated Baldrige from community control.
On April 27, 2021, Baldridge failed to return to the supervised detention center after being granted temporary leave, resisted arrested and damaged items at Klotz Flower Farm.
He was in jail after having been arrested June 13, 2021, for assaulting staff at Wood County Hospital.