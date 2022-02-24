A Portage man who has pleaded guilty to four drunk-driving violations in 10 years is going to jail.
Steven Mathew Mendieta, 45, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He had been indicted in November for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a fourth-degree felony.
Mendieta had previously pleaded guilty to OVI in 2012 and 2017 in Wood County and 2017 in Lucas County.
Defense attorney Sara Roller said her client had at least 40 traffic offenses and is being treated for bi-polar disorder. His last drink was at the time of this event.
Mendieta is working with a sponsor and is taking steps to recovery, Roller added, and has remained sober since this incident.
“He is embracing the fact he is an alcoholic and he needs to work on the disease,” Roller said.
She asked for the minimum prison sentence with the hope that Mendieta will be out in time for his son’s graduation.
Reger previously had said the mandatory jail time was at least 60 days with an option of an additional six to 30 months.
“I’m very remorseful … and I’m lucky at the same time. I could have killed someone and myself,” Mendieta said.
On Sept. 22 in the 1200 block of West Wooster Street, Bowling Green police found Mendieta passed out in a running vehicle. They tapped on the window, but he didn’t respond.
EMS took him to the hospital. A vehicle inventory found a partial 750 ml bottle of Absolut Lime vodka and nearly empty 750 ml bottle of Orloff vodka.
The hospital determined his level of alcohol was 0.396, Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said in January when Mendieta changed his plea to guilty.
Reger sentenced Mendieta to 90 days in jail, after which he must complete the SEARCH program, which assists residents with making positive behavioral changes.
He said Mendieta can leave jail, attend his son’s graduation on May 29, then report back for the SEARCH program. Upon his release, he must wear an electronic alcohol monitor for 90 days then enter into adult probation’s intensive supervision program.
Reger also sentenced Mendieta to five years of community control.
The defendant also must complete 200 hours of community service.
Reger said if Mendieta got his GED, he would give 50 hours for each subject that he passed for a possible 200 hours.
His license will be suspended for 10 years with privileges after three years with an in-car breathalyzer.
He must pay a fine of $1,350 fine within three years.
“If after three years you have no violation, the court would consider early termination of community control,” Reger said.
Roller asked for a delay in his jail term until Friday to allow her client to get his affairs in order.
“It was pretty clear we were going to do this today,” Reger replied, and denied the request.