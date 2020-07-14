A man accused of breaking into a Bowling Green home has accepted a plea deal.
Brandon Smarszcz, 38, Portage, appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack Monday.
He pleaded guilty to the charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. In exchange, two charges of receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies, will be dismissed at sentencing, which is set for Aug. 31.
The burglary charge will be sentenced using the Reagan Tokes Act, which is used if an offense is a class one or class two felony. The range of a prison term carries a minimum and a maximum length of time.
Assistant Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Pamela Gross suggested community control, house arrest of 180 days with electronic monitoring and restitution of $576.
Mack told Smarszcz that he could face a minimum of two to eight years in prison or maximum of 12 years. A maximum fine of $15,000 also may be imposed.
Gross said, if the case had gone to trial, she would have called members of the Bowling Green Police Division. A Nov. 1 police report said there was damage to the back door with prescription drugs and cash missing from the residence in the 100 block of North Grove Street.
A warrant was issued for Smarszcz, and he was arrested in Huron with a lot of cash on him, Gross said. He also had in his possession a unique container, taken from the North Grove home, that held the cash.
Police had pinged his cell phone, which showed he was near the home at the time of the burglary, Gross said.
The November police report had Smarszcz taking more than $9,000 in money and property from the home.
The damage to the back door appeared to have been made by a pry tool. Such a tool was found in Smarszcz’s possession upon his arrest.
The suspect and the tenant knew each other, according to the report, and Smarszcz knew the tenant would not be home the night of Oct. 31.
Police recovered approximately $1,700 in change and $6,000 in cash along with a pry tool and putty knife, according to the report.