Portage man arrested on burglary warrant

A Portage man wanted on a warrant for burglary has been arrested and taken to jail.
Brandon Smarszcz, 37, was arrested Monday, according to Lt. Dan Mancuso with the Bowling Green Police Division.
Posted: Monday, December 2, 2019 2:30 pm
Posted in News, Local News on Monday, December 2, 2019 2:30 pm.
