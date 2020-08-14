A Portage man has been arrested for domestic violence after throwing a woman to the ground.
At 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Bowling Green Police Division responded to a parking lot in the 900 block of Thurstin Avenue on a 911 call of a domestic violence in the area.
A woman said Isaac Rider, 21, had thrown her to the ground and she had hit the back of her head on the pavement. She had visible redness on both wrists, which she stated were injured when she tried to break her fall.
Rider admitted to throwing the 45-year-old woman to the ground.
He was arrested for domestic violence and was taken to jail.
He has been released on an own-recognizance bond with the conditions he does not contact the alleged victim or cause any physical harm to the her property.