A Portage man was arrested after he allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted a Bowling Green Police Division officer.
Officers were called on Sunday at 4:52 p.m. to the 1500 block of Clough Street about a man who was looking into vehicles and trying to enter them.
Two officers approached Jordan Hendrix, who was on a bicycle. They attempted to detain him and Hendrix resisted and attempted to flee, according to the police report.
An officer used a taser on Hendrix, who continued to resist. After a second taser, he complied, according to the report.
During the tussle, Hendrix reportedly shoved an officer to the ground.
After being medically cleared at Wood County Hospital, Hendrix was lodged in the jail.
Hendrix, 27, as charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property.
During the investigation, officers found out that Hendrix had been trespassed from the property in the 1500 block of Clough Street. He also allegedly stole a bicycle from an apartment in Portage earlier Sunday.
The police report was provided on Wednesday.