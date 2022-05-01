MILLBURY — With more than 200 children using Fireside Park at least six months out of the year, it’s time to build a permanent restroom.
The formal request was made by the Lake Soccer Club at the April 19 Lake Township Trustees meeting.
“The township’s been really great about having a port-a-potty there when we need them, also really good about keeping the grass mowed — we appreciate it,” said Jenni Eiden, who is on the board for the Lake Soccer Club.
In additional to a permanent restroom, running water is needed to paint the fields, she said.
“We don’t have electricity back there either,” Eiden added.
Trustee Chairman Ken Gilsdorf said the board recognizes the need.
“First of all, it’s our most-used park,” he said.
Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator, said the cost could be $60,000 to $90,000.
Trustee Richard Welling suggested installing higher-grade portable toilets until the permanent restroom can be built.
“You can buy them or rent them,” he said. “If we made a decision to build a restroom, it’s not going to get done this year.”
Hummer said there are logistical problems, such as getting utilities out there, to solve.
“Then we need a funding source. We’re kicking around how to pay for it. The township doesn’t have a parks levy,” he said. “We have a very robust parks system for a township.”
Buddy Ritson, fiscal officer, said he has sent out grant inquiries.
Ron Sims, a former trustee, suggested that the township partner with Millbury to do the work. The park is located in Millbury on Ayers Road, next to the fire station.
“It sounds like everyone’s on the same page, that it needs to happen,” Eiden said.
Ritson asked if the group could get a concession stand off the restroom. It would help with income, he said.
Eiden said the group would not host tournaments unless they got a permanent stand. It is too much work bringing in coolers and other supplies, she said.
Gilsdorf asked if the Friends of the Park would consider making a donation toward the restrooms.
“This might be a worthwhile project,” he said.
Friends representative Sue Brinker said that the group has really dwindled since the pandemic.
In other business, the trustees recognized Sgt. Scott Sims, who spent 22 years as a patrol officer, sergeant, K-9 officer, swat leader and SpecialResponse Team leader, who also managed the vehicle pool and repaired vehicles.
“And was always there whenver there was a call that needed an additional person on duty, off duty, you’d turn around and Scott was there,” Hummer said. “His absence has left a void in our agency.”
“I miss the job, helping the people,” Sims said, adding that he’s enjoying spending time with his family.
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Approved purchasing crack sealant used to repair township roads from DJL Material & Supply, Akron, for $5,031.
• Authorized $1,415 to B&J Auto Service, Millbury, for repairs to the 2007 Dodge Ram. Hummer said there would be more repairs like this in the future since there is a vehicle shortage.
“There’s no work trucks or anything like that out there,” he said. “We’ll just try to keep stuff running so we don’t overpay.”
Chrysler has canceled all police vehicles for the rest of the year and Ford is 40-50 weeks behind, Hummer said.
• Hired Dwight Gettings to help at the cemetery for $11 an hour.
• Changed the May 3 meeting to May 4 at 5:30 p.m. in the administration building. This is due to the primary election.
• Heard March department reports. Police made seven arrests and issued 19 citations. The fire department had 110 calls. Zoning issued six permits and collected $860. The cemetery had 14 burials and six cremations.