COVID-19 pop-up testing sites will be available this week throughout Northwest Ohio.
Tests will be available at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St., Maumee, on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
There will be a site open on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Roger Young Park, 711 Front St., Fremont.
Get tested on Thursday between noon and 5 p.m. at the Gillette Building on the Williams county Fairgrounds, 619 E. Main St., Montpelier.
Anyone can get a no-cost test. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Testing quantities may be limited.
For more information, go to coronavirus.ohio.gov