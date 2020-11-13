Coronavirus pop-up testing sites through the Ohio Department of Health will be available in Maumee and Toledo next week.
Anyone can get a no-cost test at these locations. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.
More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
A Maumee pop-up testing site will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St.
A Toledo pop-up testing site will be open Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the University of Toledo Lot 25, 1625 W. Rocket Drive.