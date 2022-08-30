Rick Mays

Rick Mays has collected more than 12 million soda can pop-top tabs for the Ronald McDonald House.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

NORTH BALTIMORE – The Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Ohio has a friend in Rick Mays, who has now collected more than 12 million soda can pop-top tabs for the charity.

“Everyone seems to have a story about how the Ronald McDonald House has helped them,” Mays said. “The collecting, it’s just a big love celebration. As long as I’m capable I’m going to keep spearheading this thing.”

