The Bowling Green American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 45, in conjunction with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, will be holding a Poppy Drive-thru on Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
The community will be able to drive through the parking lot of the Veterans Building at City Park, drop a donation in the jar and receive a packaged poppy all without getting out of the vehicle.
All donations received go directly to helping veterans at the Sandusky Veterans Home and the Toledo VA Clinic.
The poppy is a symbol of the past sacrifices and continuing needs of veterans and is a recognized symbol of sacrifice.