Pools in two Wood County villages will probably open this summer.
“We are going to attempt to open, but it probably won’t be until middle of June,” said Shaun Downey, one of the board members who oversees the Grand Rapids pool. “We’d like to open it. That is the plan.”
Pemberville is also aiming for a date later in the summer, according to Mayor Carol Bailey.
At last week’s weekly teleupdate between county leaders, Wood County Commissioner Ted Bowlus implored Bailey to open the pool.
“I know how important the Pemberville pool is to the community,” said Bowlus, who is from the village. “Keep it open. I know how important it is to the community.”
He laid out several suggestions on how to work around coronavirus concerns. They include closing water fountains, not selling food or water, limiting attendance, screening out symptomatic clients and checking temperatures for fever.
Ben Batey, Wood County health commissioner, said those were good suggestions and added that public pools could be open this summer.
“I can see some of these activities potentially, at some point during the summer being allowed,” he said.
“You’re laying out some great steps a pool could potentially take to limit the spread,” Batey said. “The challenge is the individual or agencies who plan these, do they have the capabilities to do these things.”
The lost revenue could be too much for small municipalities, if food can't be sold he said.
“Is it worth opening this year, under these constraints,” Batey said.
“We are weighing so many options and we are going to wait until May,” Bailey said of council and making a pool opening decision.
She said she would like more guidance.
“We’re kind of in limbo right now,” Bailey said.
It’s possible that the pool could open by July 4, she said.
Having enough lifeguards is a concern in Grand Rapids, Downey said.
There are two returning from last year, but six or seven are needed to run the pool full time, he said. Right now, due to shutdowns, there are no places open for certification.
The Grand Rapids pool board is a non-profit organization, Downey said. The town helps by providing the water for the pool, which is funded by donations, swim lessons, gate receipts, memberships and some advertising.
To raise additional funds, board members volunteer at the National Tractor Pulling Championships and the Grand Rapids Applebutter Festival — both of which are still scheduled. But, if they are canceled, that will hurt pool funding, Downey said.
“Some of our big fundraisers may not be happening,” he said.
The board plans to postpone putting in a new pumphouse at the pool, Downey said.
Coronavirus has led other municipal leaders to keep pools closed this summer.
Perrysburg and Walbridge pools will not open this summer.
The Bowling Green parks director is leaning toward having the city pool open.