Pemberville is pulling the plug on the pool season.
Mayor Carol Bailey said she and council made the decision on Tuesday to not open the pool, after weeks of deliberations and investigation, because of coronavirus concerns.
“As much as we wanted to keep it open, it just wasn’t going to happen,” Bailey said. “We know how important it is. To take it away was the last thing I wanted to do, anyone on council wanted to do.”
As she was researching ways to open it, Bailey said the village’s insurance company essentially made the decision.
“They would not cover us for any disease … transmission,” Bailey said. “That pretty much put the nail in it.”
Bowling Green officials are still waiting to make a call on the pool season, according to Joe Fawcett, assistant municipal administrator.
“We’re officially on the fence. We’re taking our guidance from the state and department of health,” he said.
Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley and the staff continue to monitor guidelines and how a pool opening could work, Fawcett said.
“We’re taking a cautiously optimistic approach to it,” he said. “We’re hoping, like everybody, we can do something.”
Grand Rapids pool board members are still planning on opening the pool.
“We are going to attempt to open, but it probably won’t be until middle of June,” said Shaun Downey, one of the board members who oversees the Grand Rapids pool. “We’d like to open it. That is the plan.”
Just a few days ago, Bailey was hoping to open the Pemberville pool. At last week’s weekly teleupdate between county leaders, Wood County Commissioner Ted Bowlus implored Bailey to open the pool.
“I know how important the Pemberville pool is to the community,” said Bowlus, who is from the village. “Keep it open. I know how important it is to the community.”
He laid out several suggestions on how to work around coronavirus concerns. They include closing water fountains, not selling food or water, limiting attendance, screening out symptomatic clients and checking temperatures for fever.
Ben Batey, Wood County health commissioner, said those were good suggestions and added that public pools could be open this summer.
“I can see some of these activities potentially, at some point during the summer, being allowed,” he said.
“You’re laying out some great steps a pool could potentially take to limit the spread,” Batey said. “The challenge is the individual or agencies who plan these, do they have the capabilities to do these things.”
The lost revenue could be too much for small municipalities if food can’t be sold he said.
“Is it worth opening this year, under these constraints,” Batey said.
Bailey said her research turned up many obstacles, including the ones mentioned above.
They would have to clean restrooms after every use, reduce capacity by 50%, not open the baby pool and cancel swimming lessons, she said.
“How do you teach a kid to swim without touching them?” Bailey said, referring to 6-feet social distancing guidelines.
There are still some hurdles to jump through in Grand Rapids to open the pool, Downey said. Having enough lifeguards is a concern.
There are two returning from last year, but six or seven are needed to run the pool full time, he said. Right now, due to shutdowns, there are no places open for certification.
The Grand Rapids pool board is a non-profit organization, Downey said. The town helps by providing the water for the pool, which is funded by donations, swim lessons, gate receipts, memberships and some advertising.
To raise additional funds, board members volunteer at the National Tractor Pulling Championships and the Grand Rapids Applebutter Festival — both of which are still scheduled. But, if they are canceled, that will hurt pool funding, Downey said.
“Some of our big fundraisers may not be happening,” he said.
The board plans to postpone putting in a new pumphouse at the pool, Downey said.
Coronavirus has led other municipal leaders to keep pools closed this summer.
Perrysburg and Walbridge pools will not open this summer.