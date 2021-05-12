WALBRIDGE — The village may have to pay more for lifeguards, but it’s worth it to get the pool open, according to the mayor.
At Wednesday’s council meeting, Mayor Ed Kolanko proposed raising lifeguard pay rates from $10-$12 an hour to $13-$15 an hour, based on experience.
“I think it’s important to pay a competitive wage and at the same time keep our employees,” he said.
A recent social media post has attracted some more interest from lifeguards, he said. So far, there are only four ready to work at the Walbridge pool this summer.
“We did get a pretty positive response with some interest. I feel like we’re going to have enough to open the pool,” Kolanko said.
There may be reduced hours, such as noon- 5 p.m. for the pool, which will only be open to Lake Township residents this summer.
“It’s tough. We’re no different than small business around town, in that they can’t find help,” Kolanko said. “This is an unfortunate trend throughout the area.”
He added that he reached out to the Perrysburg and Bowling Green mayors about getting lifeguards certified. Both those Wood County cities are opening their pools this summer. Bowling Green offered help to get lifeguards certified.
The village office is receiving phone calls “left and right” from residents who want to purchase pool passes, but they are not available yet, he said.
In other business, it’s being proposed that a pickleball court be put in down the road from the pool. It would be on the current tennis court area; the village would keep one tennis court and add the pickleball court.
Kolanko said that the tennis courts at Railway Park have deteriorated. The village will probably apply for a grant this summer to help with the rehabilitation cost.
“The fencing looks really sad … and the cracks in the tennis court would be dangerous to walk on,” said Council President Sue Hart-Douglas.
In other business, council agreed with Kolanko that the sign area, coming into the village from Interstate 280, needs to be redone.
“I think it’s long overdue,” said Councilwoman Karen Baron.
“I do want to get that cleaned up. I think it would be a nice change,” Kolanko said.
Councilman Larry Boday said this would be a good Scout project, but Kolanko said he has not been able to find anyone to take it on.
In other parks news, Councilwoman LaDenna Williams said the committee’s assessment is continuing.
“I know it’s a lot of work,” Kolanko said. “We’ve been lacking for many years.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Had a third reading and adopted an ordinance to purchase solar energy, if it’s available and ideal for residents, Kolanko said.
• Heard Baron say that Blessing Box, which will offer free items, should be open by the end of June.
• At the previous meeting, appointed Christopher Mullens and Mathew Wagner to the police auxiliary.
Councilwoman Vicki Canales-Pratt was absent and excused for the Wednesday meeting.