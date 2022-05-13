WALBRIDGE — The price of a pool pass in the village is increasing.
Mayor Ed Kolanko said the expense of operating Aqua Terrace, including chemicals and wages, have increased, necessitating the higher price of a pass.
Residential passes are increasing from $25 to $35. A pass for children ages 4 and under is going from $10 to $15.
A non-residential pass is increasing from $40 to $50. The non-residential rate for children ages 4 and under is rising from $25 to $35.
The daily rate is $6 for ages 5 and older and $3 for children younger than 5.
Kolanko said a Walbridge pool pass is still reasonable.
“We all feel it’s very affordable, to be able to access a beautiful pool in the summer everyday for $35,” he said after last week’s council meeting. “We definitely want our residents to use it.”
Kolanko also said that the hiring of 10 lifeguards will allow for the daily opening of the pool from noon-7:30 p.m. The pool is scheduled to open for the season on the Memorial Day weekend.
The daycare pass will decrease from $3 to $2.
“Daycare’s only here from 12 (noon)-2 p.m.,” Kolanko said. “They’re only here for a short period of time.
“It’s a more appropriate price for the usage. We want to promote more of our daycares to come. We used to have a lot of daycares come and support the pool, and when COVID happened, we’ve seen that fall to zero. We’d like them to come back.”
Council also approved donating 300 pool passes to the Walbridge summer reading program through the Wood County District Public Library branch.
“Once they come to the pool, I think they’ll be back another time,” said Councilwoman Sue Hart-Douglas.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard Kolanko report there is a significant income tax revenue increase in 2022, through April, when compared to last year: $160,000 vs. $130,000.
“So far it’s a good revenue year for the village of Walbridge,” Kolanko said.
• Heard Kolanko ask that council consider purchasing a vacant nuisance property on West Perry Street, which has $14,000 in assessments owed, and possibly offer it to Wood County Habitat for Humanity for development.
• Approved a pest control agreement with Orkin, Toledo, for $662. The Loop Park shelterhouse, the pool and Railway Park concession stand will get bug and rodent control.
• Approved moving Melyssa Avalos from auxiliary officer to part-time status. Nicholas Emch was appointed auxiliary officer.
• Heard from Kolanko that gas — utility not fuel — prices have gone up 40%.