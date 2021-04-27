The Bowling Green pool will open May 29.
When the pool opens on Memorial Day Weekend capacity will be limited, said Director Kristin Otley at Tuesday’s Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting.
“When the pool initially opens we have to limit capacity, in order for people to socially distance. What we’re doing when we open we’re going to allow 50% of our facility’s capacity in at any one given time,” Otley said. “What the board voted on last month is that it will be season pass holders only. Anyone can purchase a pass, but this enables us to track who’s going in, when they are there and when they leave.
“Once we feel like we can raise the capacity, we will allow daily passes. We want to get the first couple weekends in, to see how people are using the facility. We do feel like we will be able to allow 60 or 70%, but what we don’t want to do is say we are going to do that and then have people say that it looks crowded and they don’t feel safe. We’re going to err on the side of caution and then raise it up.”
She also said that she keeps hearing rumors that there may not be any restrictions at some point in July, at which they would fully open.
“I can’t give you a firm date on when that would happen, but we want to do it as soon as we safely can,” Otley said.
There was also an anonymous donation of $5,000 for pool passes, that is being called the Splash Fund.
“We think we can serve a lot of kids in financial hardship,” Otley said.
Information on the application and distribution process will be sent to the schools and interested families can also call the parks and recreation front desk.
“If a kid wants to come to swim in the pool this summer, we want them to come to the pool this summer,” Otley said.
Pass prices have not been raised. Resident Family passes are going to be $155. All other rates and discounts are available on the www.bgohio.org/parks website.
Otley also said supply prices are increasing.
“We just met with our suppliers. Pretty much everything, food wise, like paper and plastics, is going up 10 to 15%. Food products, almost all of them, the price has gone up 10 to 12%. Then the paper and plastics, the price has gone up 15%, because of COVID and supply issues,” she said. “When we looked at that, for most things, if we raise them a quarter, that will cover the increase on the food and the products we need to serve it. Then a few things went up 50 cents and we are not raising the price on Freeze Pops.”
“Not on the Freeze Pops. They are still a quarter,” Chair Jodi Anderson said.
“We did not want to double the price on a Freeze Pop. Any kid can walk up there and get Freeze Pops,” Otley said.
Prices had not been raised for three years. 2019 prices were the same as 2018 and the pool wasn’t open last year, because of the pandemic.
In other business, there will be a new shelter at Carter Park.
The small triangular type Perkins and Bellard shelters, which had only four tables each, will be replaced by a much larger shelter that will combine the two names, becoming the Perkins Bellard Shelter. It will be similar to the shelters at City Park.
An exact date for installation is not known.
From the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Foundation Board, the Wine and Cheese fundraiser and a new BG Brewfest fundraiser are being planned.
The levy committee will meet this week and Otley is anticipating a special meeting to determine the type of levy they will go with.
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for the new City Park Veteran’s Building will be Aug. 18 at 4 p.m.
“That has been delayed many times, because of COVID,” Anderson said.
There will be gypsy moth treatments for the oak trees. It will happen at night and will result in a park closure the following morning. That date is to be determined and is partially dependent on the weather.
The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Survey Report was released today. Otley pointed out that the 50 page report is preliminary.
The survey was conducted by graduate students at Bowing Green State University, who were busy with graduation activities during the board meeting and could not attend. A more detailed presentation will take place at the next meeting.
Some highlights include 92% of respondents support the current levy.
Of the 639 respondents, of 2,514 residents who were mailed the survey, with 594 responding to this question, almost half wanted the levy to remain at $25. There were 150 willing to pay $35 per year and less than 50 respondents each would be willing to pay $45, $55 or more than $55. Fewer than 50 did not support the current levy.
Increases to advertising were recommended, especially with social media, email and website campaigns and partnerships with BGSU. Also recommended was an expansion of programming to engage all age groups, including seniors and young children was also advised.