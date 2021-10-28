Polls are open on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
On Election Day a voter must vote at a designated polling location. Voters may verify their polling locations by contacting the Wood County Board of Elections at 419-354-9120 or at www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE, click on Voter Information and select Where do I Vote?
Voters must bring an acceptable form of identification to the polls. Acceptable forms of identification include:
· An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state identification card with current or former address so long as the voter’s current address is recorded in the official list of registered voters for that precinct
· An original or a paper or electronic copy of a current (within the last 12 months) utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows the voter’s name and current address. A cell phone bill counts as a utility bill.
· Military identification
· Other government documents such as tax bills, licenses, court papers, grade reports, transcripts, which contain the voter’s name and current address and are current within 12 months.
For a complete list of acceptable identifications go to www.VoteOhio.gov or the board of elections at www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE.
Every voter who comes to the correct polling location is allowed to vote. If there is a problem with identification or any other issue, the voter can vote a provisional ballot which will be included in the official count approximately three weeks after Election Day.
For non-partisan information on candidates and issues on the ballot, go to www.Vote411.org.
Election night results will be posted on the Wood County Board of Elections website at www.co.wood.oh.us/BOE after the polls close at 7:30 p.m. and will be updated on a regular basis throughout the evening until tabulation is completed. The final election results will include ballots cast Election Day as well as absentee ballots (ballots cast during Early In-Person voting and ballots cast by mail and received by Election Day). All election results posted election day are unofficial results; the official election results will be certified approximately three weeks after the election and will include provisional ballots and absentee ballots received after Tuesday as well as the ballots cast election day and ballots cast during the early voting period.