The polling location at the Weston Emergency Services Building is being moved to the Sonlight Church & Community Center, 19920 Sand Ridge Road, Weston, the Wood County Board of Elections announced Friday.
This move is effective beginning with the Nov. 3 General Election. Sonlight Church will be the location for voting for all of Weston and Milton townships.
“While we were surprised that Weston Township Trustees denied our use of the facility, we are respecting their wishes to find another location,” said Terry Burton, director of the board of elections. “In the end, Sonlight Church will provide voters in these townships a larger, more accessible location with good parking.”
All voters who are affected will be sent a post card informing them of the move. Additionally, the board of elections will provide signage to the Weston Emergency Services Building to direct voters to the new location on Election Day.
As a reminder, the other location changes that have been previously announced and voter’s noticed are:
Bowling Green Trinity Church voters will now go to Veterans Memorial Building at Bowling Green City Park, 520 Conneaut Ave.
Wood County District Public Library voters will now go to Veterans Memorial Building at City Park.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church voters will now go to the Bowling Green Alliance Church, 1161 Napoleon Road.
Grand Rapids Library voters will now go to Grand Rapids Township Fire Hall, 17706 Wapakoneta Road, Grand Rapids.
Perrysburg Township Trustees Room voters will now go to Rossford Elementary, 28500 Lime City Road, Rossford.
Perrysburg Township Fire Entrance voters will now go to Rossford Elementary, 28500 Lime City Road, Rossford.
Otterbein Pemberville voters will now go to the Troy Township Maintenance Building, 237 Krotzer Ave., Luckey.
Voters are encouraged to look up their precinct and polling location at the board of elections website at: www.woodcountyohio.gov/BOE/
All polling locations will be open regular voting hours: 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Absentee Ballot by Mail
All Wood County voters are eligible to vote by mail. Voters that wish to vote by mail can download an Absentee Application Form from either the Board of Elections website or the Ohio Secretary of State website at: voteohio.gov Voters can complete the application and then mail it to the Wood County Board of Elections, One Courthouse Square, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. By law, ballots are mailed beginning on Oct. 6 and will continue until noon the Saturday before Election Day.
Early Vote Options
Voters who have not requested to vote an absentee ballot by mail can choose to vote early in-person at the Wood County Courthouse in Bowling Green. Early Voting hours are: Oct. 6-16, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oct. 19-23, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Oct. 24th 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Oct. 25 1 5 p.m.; Oct. 26-30, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Nov. 1, 1-5 p.m.; and Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Drop Box
Voters may utilize the 24-hour secure drop box located at the main entrance of the Wood County Courthouse off Summit St. The box is marked with Board of Elections and is just to right of the entrance doors. The box may be used for any correspondence with the board of elections including voter registration cards, absentee ballot applications and after October 6 voted absentee ballots.
Voter Registration
The voter registration deadline is Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. Voters can register or update their address or name by submitting a voter registration card at the board of elections or by going to the Ohio Secretary of State website at: voteohio.gov