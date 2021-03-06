Dancing from one station to the next, the “Sunday Morning Polka Show” seems to have finally found a home.
The broadcast has been a labor of love for Bowling Green State University Political Science Professor David Jackson, Ph.D.,
Modern technology and podcasting power now has the show available to the world and listeners are lining up to hear it with recent episodes drawing as many as 2,000 listeners.
Part of the beauty of the internet is that you know how many listeners there are. It is just an estimate with broadcast radio.
“I grew up listening to the music, and liking it. I grew up singing along to it, so I could sing along and pronounce Polish, long before I knew what any of the words mean. And as time went on I became increasingly interested in my Polish background and immersed in the small, but vibrant, mostly Polish-style polka scene,” Jackson said.
His mother is Polish-American. For fun, she still plays the accordion, the most recognizable instrument that is in most polka bands.
Jackson has spent time in Poland, on a Fulbright scholarship, teaching English.
For many years he has taken a Polish language lesson once a week, because he did not grow up speaking it at home. For the radio, he limits it to just one word.
“You really cannot understand another culture until you speak the language,” Jackson said. “The idea of the language becomes more important than the words.”
This most recent move for the show is one of the happy outcomes from the coronavirus pandemic.
When the pandemic hit, BGSU Falcon Radio closed the doors on most of the DJs and Jackson was one of them. He had only been airing the show there for a few months, when he had to find a new way of getting those tunes out.
“They weren’t letting anyone in,” Jackson said of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown at the BGSU student radio station.
He knows it was done for safety reasons and this was not the first time the show had to move.
The show has always had the same name, but it’s only been based in Northwest Ohio since 2011, when it was picked up by WXUT FM 88.3 at the University of Toledo, which has only 100 watts of power.
“It covers a pretty decent area, you can get it into Sylvania and Perrysburg,” Jackson said.
It started in Detroit, at WCAR, a commercial AM radio station in 1999, and lasted about six months. Then there was WSAM-AM in Saginaw, where it was a real labor of love.
“I did it about six months before they got tired of it,” Jackson said. “It’s good not to have to sell ads. In Saginaw I had to bring in some sponsorship. In Detroit it was even worse. I had to pay for the time. It was $200 an hour. There were weeks when you could make a profit. One week I think I brought in $800 worth of ads for $400 worth of cost. Which is not inconsequential, but I was in grad school and my time was better spent finishing up my dissertation.”
He’s had to make modifications. He’s no longer behind a microphone in the state-of-the-art Kuhlin Center, as he cuts the shows at home. It’s also been reduced to one hour from two. But the archive is going up.
Most of those old episodes are well on their way to being available. So far, Jackson has uploaded 304, with many more to come. He’s even found old audio tapes of his shows from back in the 1990s.
“My show tends to play mostly the Polish-American style, but we throw in a little bit of the Czech, Slovenian, German-Bavarian, and the Spanish language style, but mostly it’s the Polish-American style,” Jackson said.
He said it’s hard to define polka music, because there are so many varieties.
“The German, Polish and Czech immigrants here fused their music with big band jazz,” Jackson said. “I would put it in the same category as bluegrass or Cajun music. It’s music with European origins, but not as it exists. Cajun music doesn’t exist in France. Bluegrass doesn’t exist in the British Isles, but the origins are there. So you’ve got Polish melodies and Polish songs that people brought over and performed in different ways.
In addition to lots of polka music, mostly in the Chicago style of Polish polkas, which Jackson said is exemplified by Little Wally and Frank Yankovic, he has two other features: the Polish word for the day and a Polish news story.
Jackson said that cultures use music to maintain an ethnic identity and the words and news help.
Both the live and recorded shows are available at https://www.mixcloud.com/david-j-jackson/ for the Sunday Morning Polka Show.