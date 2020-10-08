PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Melissa K. Miller, professor of political science at Bowling Green State University, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a virtual presentation on political knowledge.
Is there a gender gap when it comes to political knowledge? Do women really know less than men about politics and government? Miller has conducted innovative experiments to answer these questions. Though decades of research have documented a gender gap in political knowledge, Miller demonstrates that the gap is merely an artifact of the way it is measured. Her talk sets the record straight.
Miller is an expert on American politics with a specific focus on elections and voting behavior, women in American politics, public opinion and the media. She teaches courses in American Government, Political Parties, Voter Behavior, Women in American Politics, and Research Methods.
Advance registration is required. Register by calling 419-874-3135, ext. 119. The Zoom link will be sent to registrants at least 24 hours before the discussion.