Polio

This 2014 illustration made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle. 

 HOGP

NEW YORK (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City's wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn't been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday.

The presence of the poliovirus in the city's wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, health authorities from the city, New York state and the federal government said.

