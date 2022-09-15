HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Ohio schools superintendent charged in West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle had fantasy stories on his computer involving children, a police detective said.

Huntington Police Detective Kevin Miller testified Wednesday during a preliminary hearing for William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, who was charged last month with two felony counts of kidnapping, news outlets reported.

