The Bowling Green Police Division is seeking help in finding a man wanted for assaulting a child.
Jeremy Wayne Mull, with a last known address on Buttonwood Avenue, is wanted for felonious assault of an 8-year-old.
Mull, 35, is described as white with black hair and brown eyes, 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call BGPD at 419-352-1131; Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077; or their local law enforcement agency. Anyone with information may remain anonymous.
According to court documents, Mull was charged with assault on June 30 and was set to appear Wednesday in municipal court for a pretrial conference. He was charged again for assault on Aug. 3 and the warrant was issued for his arrest.