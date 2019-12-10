Police say Ohio granddaughter fatally shot grandmother

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio grandmother died after being shot in the face by her granddaughter, who said it was an accident, police said.
Sarah Craig, 64, was killed late Sunday evening, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
