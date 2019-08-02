Police say man punched protester outside Trump rally in Ohio - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Police say man punched protester outside Trump rally in Ohio

Posted: Friday, August 2, 2019 12:38 pm

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Kentucky man is accused of punching a protester outside an Ohio rally for President Donald Trump.

News outlets report 29-year-old Dallas Frazier of Georgetown was arrested Thursday night and charged with misdemeanor assault. He's set to appear in court Friday. Thousands attended the Thursday rally , which included speeches by Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Gov. Mike DeWine and Vice President Mike Pence. Trump's speech was twice interrupted by protesters, who he seemed to blame on the city's Democratic mayor, John Cranley.

Posted in , on Friday, August 2, 2019 12:38 pm.

