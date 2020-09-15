Bowling Green police responded to several loud party complaints this past weekend.
Both citations and warnings were issued.
At 12:14 a.m. Saturday, a loud music and noise complaint was made in the 1400 block of Clough Street. The source of the music was coming from the 200 block of State Street.
Kamryn Webken, 21, was cited for disorderly conduct. She said she was celebrating her birthday and that the stereo was in the garage.
At 3:17 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 900 block of Klotz Road for a loud party complaint. The 18-year-old resident was given a warning for disorderly conduct.
At 10:28 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a loud party in the 400 block of North Enterprise Street. Officers found several males yelling in the back yard and heard loud music coming from inside the residence.
Calvin Adams, 21, was cited for nuisance party.
At 11:49 p.m. Sunday, a loud party complaint was made in the 100 block of Manville Avenue. The music was not unreasonably loud and the 25-year-old resident was given a warning for disorderly conduct.