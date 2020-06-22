Bowling Green police responded to the area of Fairview Avenue and City park this morning shortly before 11 for a subject who reportedly had barricaded themself into a home. Only emergency personnel were allowed into the area. City park employees closed the entrance to the park. A report was not available giving details of the incident.
Police respond to barricade
