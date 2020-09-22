Bowling Green police responded to several loud parties over the weekend, and issued citations.
At 7:34 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 700 block of Wallace Avenue for a loud noise complaint, the same address responded to at 5:51 p.m. for the same issue. The first time police responded, there were approximately 15-17 people and no music. On the second call, the officer heard loud music with 15-17 people in the backyard being loud as well.
Resident Alex Klosterman, 19, was cited for disorderly conduct/loud music.
At 10:23 p.m. Friday, a loud noise complaint was received from the 400 block of Frazee Avenue. Upon police arrival, the music was moderately loud but not excessive. There were six people in the apartment. The 18-year-old resident was given a warning for disorderly conduct.
On Saturday at 2:24 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Napoleon Road for loud music. There were two people inside the apartment and the 23-year-old resident was warned for disorderly conduct.
At 10:28 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Klotz Road, police responded to a loud music complaint and issued the residents, one 20 years old and the other 21, disorderly conduct warnings.
Again on Saturday, this time at 10:51 p.m., police were back in the 900 block of Klotz Road for a loud noise complaint, which was unfounded. They heard loud music and singing from a neighboring apartment and gave the four residents, ages 21, 21, 20 and 20, warnings for disorderly conduct.
Sunday at 12:37 a.m., police were called to the 2000 block of Napoleon Road for a loud noise complaint and issued criminal warnings to the 22-year-old and 23-year-old residents.
At 3:44 a.m. Sunday, a loud party complaint was received from the 500 block of North Enterprise. The 21-year-old resident was given a criminal warning for disorderly conduct/loud music.
Police were called back to that North Enterprise apartment at 5:14 a.m. on a report of loud chanting and items being knocked over.
Tyler Seyfang, 21, was cited for disorderly conduct/loud noise.
Last week on Thursday at 11:55 p.m., police responded to a loud music complaint in the 300 block of Palmer Avenue. The 22-year-old resident had five people in the apartment listening to music. He was warned for disorderly conduct and the music was turned off.