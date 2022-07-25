Canada-Shootings

A police officer standing near a windshield and passenger window of an RCMP vehicle with bullet holes at the scene of a shooting in Langley, British Columbia, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police reported multiple shootings of homeless people Monday in a Vancouver suburb and said a suspect was in custody.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said most of the shootings were in downtown Langley. One reported shooting was in neighboring Langley Township.

