MILLBURY — A car that may have been involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month that seriously injured two juveniles has been towed.
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer said the vehicle, which was towed from Elmore, needs to be examined for evidence.
Police were looking for a damaged 1999-2005 red Pontiac with a spoiler. A vehicle matching that description was found in the village and towed.
“We’re following that as a lead,” Hummer said.
The juveniles were hit on Ayers Road around 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 15. The vehicle did not stop and left the area.
Hummer said on Monday that the juveniles are still in the hospital.
To report information, call 419-666-5500.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.