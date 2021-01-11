DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a man was seriously injured in a house explosion in Middletown.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the Flemming Road residence shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.
Fire Chief Paul Lolli told the Dayton Daily News that arriving crews found the back of the house "blown up" and afire. He said the man inside the house said he heard a loud bang and then saw flames.
Lolli said the man escaped but sustained "pretty significant injuries." The victim was taken to Atrium Medical Center and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital.
Police asked residents to stay out of the area and find alternate routes. Lolli said the investigation continues and the cause of the explosion may not be determined until Tuesday.