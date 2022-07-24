CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man died after he was shot by a Cincinnati police officer after some kind of confrontation over the weekend.

Interim Chief Teresa Theetge told reporters that the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in a United Dairy Farmers parking lot in the Madisonville neighborhood. She said the suspect was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The officer was uninjured.

0
0
0
0
0