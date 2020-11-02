BG police are investigating a robbery and an aggravating menacing that occurred over the weekend.
At 2:58 p.m. Sunday, Bowling Green Police Division personnel were called to the 1400 block of Muirfield Drive on a report that someone had pointed a gun out of a vehicle window.
The incident is under investigation.
At 11:47 a.m. Friday, police were called to the 400 block of East Napoleon Road for a report of a man brandishing a knife and attempting to steal money from another man.
This incident also is under investigation.