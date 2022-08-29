Oregon Grocery Shooting

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Forum shopping center in east Bend, Ore., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin via AP)

 Ryan Brennecke

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An employee who was killed in a shooting at a Safeway supermarket in Bend, Oregon, attacked the gunman in the produce section and tried to disarm him, likely preventing more deaths, authorities said Monday.

The 66-year-old employee, identified as Donald Ray Surrett Jr., was hailed as a hero by police at a news conference.

