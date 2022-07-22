Iowa State Park Shooting

The entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park is blocked as police investigate a shooting that left several people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement. 

 Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

