Police: 3 dead, 1 injured after vehicle strikes building

Posted: Sunday, December 8, 2019 7:25 pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A vehicle crashed into a building early Sunday, leaving three people dead and a fourth person critically injured, police in Ohio said.

Columbus police said officers responded to an alarm at an NTB Tire & Service Center around 3 a.m. Sunday and found that a vehicle had struck the building, which was closed at the time. The three people who died were pronounced dead at the scene, and the person who was injured was transported to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Posted in , on Sunday, December 8, 2019 7:25 pm.

Calendar

