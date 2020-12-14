PERRYSBURG — A new $155,000 body camera system will become standard on-duty equipment for the Perrysburg Police Division within the next two weeks, as they are phased in.
“All officers will wear a camera while on patrol. They will not be individually assigned, but we will have enough for each uniformed officer to wear one when on duty,” said Police Chief Patrick Jones.
The cost of the camera system was paid for out of the 2020 budget, including 24 body cameras, 13 in-car cameras, 5 interview room cameras, an on-site storage server and all related software. The annual cost will be about $21,000, which will cover software, maintenance, service, and warranty coverage for the hardware.
An in-car camera system has been in use for the last five years, but was recently updated to make it compatible with the new body worn camera system.
The body-worn camera also functions as a digital video recorder, to collect both video and audio evidence. Police officers will wear the camera on the outermost layer of their uniform.
Jones said that the use of body-worn cameras will be “a valuable tool in accurately documenting events, actions, conditions and statements, made during traffic stops, field interviews, arrests and critical incidents.”
The cameras are considered an asset for assistance in the prosecution of offenders by augmenting an officer’s official testimony in court, with a video/audio record of the incident.
Jones said that body-worn cameras do not capture everything the officer sees, but it is considered beneficial in documenting “a clearer picture of what happened during an incident,” and increasing transparency.
The equipment will enable division administrators to conduct periodic reviews of officer-citizen contacts, for quality control purposes and will aid in the investigation of citizen complaints.
The city also reported that the use of the body-worn cameras will follow the Ohio Collaborative Law Enforcement Agency Certification standards and the policy implemented by the Perrysburg Police Division.