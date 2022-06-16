LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Alexander Jay Lankford of Oregon Road.
Lankford is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 9 inches, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Family last had contact with Lankford on Tuesday at 4:34 p.m. There are concerns that he may harm himself, according to the police.
Lankford’s vehicle was last known to be heading northbound on Interstate 75, at mile marker 8 in Michigan, in his black Ford 2011 Fiesta with Ohio license plate HWY3304.
Contact the Perrysburg Township Police at 419-874-3551 ext. 1 and speak directly to dispatch with any information.