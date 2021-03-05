No injuries were reported after a pole went through the windshield of a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 Thursday. There was a driver, but no passengers, in the Mercedes SUV. A vehicle in front of the Mercedes struck the metal pole, which was on the interstate just north of Poe Road, causing it to go airborne around 4:45 p.m., according to the Bowling Green post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

