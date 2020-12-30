WATERVILLE — The coronavirus cancellations are starting on Jan. 1 with two municipalities nixing the annual Polar Bear Plunge.
The event heralds in the new year with revelers taking a plunge into the Maumee River, sometimes picking through snow to get to the nearly freezing water.
Last year’s event was the 91st time it was held, and that was at a temporary location, Buttonwood Park in Perrysburg Township.
Construction on the new bridge had closed access to Waterville’s Memorial Park where the plunge had been held for many years. Memorial Park is still under construction and a city spokesperson said the event is not being allowed again this year.
Perrysburg Township officials declined to hold the event, due to coronavirus concerns, said Walt Celley, Perrysburg Township administrator.
“That type of gathering would violate coronavirus restrictions established by the governor and we would not allow that kind of event,” Celley said.
Safety considerations were echoed by Trustee Bob Mack.
“It would not seem like the appropriate thing to do during our health crisis,” Mack said.
Last year’s event had more than 200 participants jumping into 34-degree water, but an estimated 1,200 were in attendance at the small park on the edge of the river. Tailgating started at 9 a.m. while the plunge didn’t take place until almost six hours later.
In 2019 parking was the biggest problem. Buttonwood Park had been shut down since ice jams filled the park with debris. The organizers had shuttle buses bringing people to the site from Fort Meigs.
The plunge usually starts at 2:30 p.m. in honor of the late Herb Mericle, who began the plunge in remembrance of his wife. They were married at 2:30 p.m.